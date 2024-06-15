According to the information of the General Staff, the occupying army of the Russian Federation continues its attacks in several directions of the front. The largest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation at the front

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 74 times.

A third of all enemy attack attempts took place in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

In the Kharkiv region, the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues its attacks in the Vovchansk region.

3 enemy attacks have been repulsed and repelling three more is currently underway.

The aviation of the occupation army of the Russian Federation is operating in the Liptsiv region from the direction of the Belgorod region.

In the Kupyansk region, the Russian occupiers intensified their attacks near Petropavlivka and Grekivka.

Since the beginning of the day, 9 enemy attacks have been recorded. Fighting continues in the Rozdolivka area.

What is known about the situation in Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, the activity of enemy aircraft was recorded in the areas of Andriyivka, Klishchiivka, and New York.

Since the beginning of the day, 29 clashes have taken place in the Pokrovsk region.

There are currently 9 battles going on in the Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Nevelsky districts.

In the Kurakhovo region, the Russian invaders tried 10 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian military.

There are 3 battles going on in the districts of Georgiivka and Paraskoviivka.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers lost 54 people, one BBM and one ammunition depot were destroyed in this direction.

The enemy made 10 unsuccessful attack attempts in the Vremivsk direction.