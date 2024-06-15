While the USA blocked important aid for Ukraine, the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had to bide their time in every possible way to stop the Russians. For this, defenders used the "elastic band" strategy.
The offensive of the Russian Federation failed thanks to the ingenuity of the Ukrainian soldiers
Foreign journalists draw attention to the fact that the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to actively use the strategy of "bend, but do not break" in anticipation of arms and ammunition from Kyiv's allies.
Despite the fact that the Ukrainian defenders had to cede part of the territory, they were able to conduct combat operations from more protected positions.
According to the fighters, they made painful decisions about retreating to better protected positions in order to hold the defense more effectively, as well as to save the lives of their comrades.
Analysts draw attention to the fact that time plays a role in such a strategy — you can give up a small territory, but later get more.
The Armed Forces learned the important lessons of the battle for Bakhmut
Importantly, the new strategy contrasts with the nine-month battle for the city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian defenders suffered heavy losses trying to defend the city.
According to the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk, official Kyiv is already seeing the results of American aid:
He also added that Ukraine needs at least 130 F-16 fighters to destroy enemy aircraft.
