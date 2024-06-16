The Russian army struck the Izyum district of Kharkiv region — there are casualties

Three people, including a 13-year-old boy and a pregnant woman, were injured in a Russian attack in Pisky Radkivskyi, Borivsk community.

Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast, there are wounded

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov.

According to him, a 33-year-old pregnant woman, a 13-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man were injured. All are hospitalized.

Later, the spokeswoman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Olena Shapoval, told reporters that the injured during the Russian attack on the Borivska hromada in the Kharkiv region are in a moderate condition.

A woman and a man had glass injuries, closed craniocerebral injuries, acubarotraumas. The boy has shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess the condition of all as moderate. Share

The roof of a private house was damaged, a fire broke out. Details are set.

The Russian Federation is shelling Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops struck three times in a day in the Kharkiv region, a civilian was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov.

According to him, in the village Petropavlivka, Kupyan district, as a result of Russian mortar shelling, a private house was destroyed.

In the village Kurylivka, Kupyan district, three private houses were damaged due to shelling from multiple rocket launchers. A man was injured.

In Bohuslavka, Izyum district, a car was damaged as a result of shelling.