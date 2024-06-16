The Russian army struck the Izyum district of Kharkiv region — there are casualties

Three people, including a 13-year-old boy and a pregnant woman, were injured in a Russian attack in Pisky Radkivskyi, Borivsk community.
- Multiple attacks by the Russian army in the Izyum district of Kharkiv region led to casualties, including a pregnant woman, a teenager, and a man, requiring hospitalization.
- Private houses were destroyed, fires broke out, and cars were damaged as a result of the Russian troops' shelling, causing significant material damage in the area.
- The head of the Kharkiv regional state administration condemned the Russian actions and highlighted the tension and threat faced by the civilian population due to constant shelling in the Kharkiv Oblast.
- The injured individuals suffered a variety of wounds, ranging from glass injuries to shrapnel wounds, indicating the severity of the attacks by the Russian army in the region.
- The continuous bombardment by Russian troops in various villages of Kharkiv region, such as Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Bohuslavka, underscores the urgent need for peace and protection of the civilian population.
Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast, there are wounded
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov.
According to him, a 33-year-old pregnant woman, a 13-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man were injured. All are hospitalized.
Later, the spokeswoman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Olena Shapoval, told reporters that the injured during the Russian attack on the Borivska hromada in the Kharkiv region are in a moderate condition.
The roof of a private house was damaged, a fire broke out. Details are set.
The Russian Federation is shelling Kharkiv Oblast
Russian troops struck three times in a day in the Kharkiv region, a civilian was injured.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov.
According to him, in the village Petropavlivka, Kupyan district, as a result of Russian mortar shelling, a private house was destroyed.
In the village Kurylivka, Kupyan district, three private houses were damaged due to shelling from multiple rocket launchers. A man was injured.
In Bohuslavka, Izyum district, a car was damaged as a result of shelling.
