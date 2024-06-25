AFU repulsed Russian assault in Kramatorsk direction, General Staff reports

Since the beginning of the day, June 25, 48 combat clashes have been recorded at the front. In the Kramatorsk direction, an enemy assault was repulsed near Andriivka.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian army's assault in Kramatorsk, where 48 combat clashes had taken place since the beginning of the day.
- The Russian invaders carried out four airstrikes and more than 550 shellings, but the situation at the front was under control.
- According to the AFU General Staff, the enemy's losses in personnel in this direction amounted to 1,180 soldiers, and the total losses of Russia in the war exceeded 546,000 terrorists.
- The situation in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman and other directions is also under the control of the Armed Forces, which repelled enemy assaults and attacks.
- Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled enemy attacks and are holding back attacks in various directions, demonstrating high combat readiness and discipline.
What is known about the situation at the front
In the Kharkiv direction, two skirmishes continue in the Vovchansk region. The situation is under control.
In the Kupiansk direction, six enemy attacks have already been recorded in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and Stelmakhivka. Three more Russian attacks are continuing.
In the Lyman direction, five enemy assaults were repulsed near Kopanky and Makiivka. Another battle continues.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to attack three times near Bilogorivka and Vyimka. The Verkhnokamyansk region is in a tense situation, with four combat clashes underway.
In the Kramatorsk direction, an enemy assault was repulsed near Andriivka. The Russians do not stop trying to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the Chasiv Yar and Ivanove districts, where seven battles are currently underway.
Thirteen combat clashes have already taken place in the Pokrovsky direction. The Russians are trying to break through from the Ocheretyne district in the directions of Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Vozdvizhenka. Five clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to storm near Georgiivka.
In the Vremivka direction, the enemy tried twice unsuccessfully to attack near Kostyantynivka and Urozhaine.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians tried to attack the Robotyne region.
Losses of Russia in the war
According to the AFU General Staff, during the past day, June 25, the enemy lost 1,180 soldiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 546 thousand terrorists. In particular, yesterday was destroyed:
Four tanks;
18 armoured combat vehicles;
Thirty-five artillery systems and more.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-