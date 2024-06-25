AFU repulsed Russian assault in Kramatorsk direction, General Staff reports

Since the beginning of the day, June 25, 48 combat clashes have been recorded at the front. In the Kramatorsk direction, an enemy assault was repulsed near Andriivka.

What is known about the situation at the front

Since the beginning of this day, 48 combat clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out four airstrikes using nine glide bombs, shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas more than 550 times, the General Staff writes. Share

In the Kharkiv direction, two skirmishes continue in the Vovchansk region. The situation is under control.

In the Kupiansk direction, six enemy attacks have already been recorded in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and Stelmakhivka. Three more Russian attacks are continuing.

In the Lyman direction, five enemy assaults were repulsed near Kopanky and Makiivka. Another battle continues.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to attack three times near Bilogorivka and Vyimka. The Verkhnokamyansk region is in a tense situation, with four combat clashes underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, an enemy assault was repulsed near Andriivka. The Russians do not stop trying to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the Chasiv Yar and Ivanove districts, where seven battles are currently underway.

The aggressor is trying to get closer to Toretsk. Today, units of the Defence Forces have already successfully repelled one enemy attack, and at the same time, our soldiers are holding back another enemy assault in this direction, — adds the General Staff. Share

Thirteen combat clashes have already taken place in the Pokrovsky direction. The Russians are trying to break through from the Ocheretyne district in the directions of Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Vozdvizhenka. Five clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to storm near Georgiivka.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy tried twice unsuccessfully to attack near Kostyantynivka and Urozhaine.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians tried to attack the Robotyne region.

Losses of Russia in the war

According to the AFU General Staff, during the past day, June 25, the enemy lost 1,180 soldiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 546 thousand terrorists. In particular, yesterday was destroyed: