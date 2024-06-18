Most active skirmishes are observed in Pokrovsk and Siversk directions, AFU General Staff reports

Since June 18, the beginning of the day, the number of battles on the front has reached 56. Half of them took place in the directions of Pokrovsk and Siversk.

The Russians are becoming more active in the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the number of clashes increased to four. All of them continue in the Vovchansk district.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy resorted to six assault operations. The battle continues near Sinkivka.

Five assaults took place in the Lyman direction. Fighting is currently taking place in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, and Terny settlements.

In the Siversk direction, the number of battles near Verkhnokamyanske, Rozdolivka and Vyimka increased to 13. The enemy was repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to storm into the Hryhorivka and Novyy micro district districts. Currently, the battle continues at the Ivanivskyi location.

Most battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians tried to improve their position five times. Six battles are currently underway in Yevgenivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopokrovsky districts.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the repulse of two enemy attacks in the Krasnohorivka area is underway.

In the Vremivsk direction, the Defense Forces repulse another assault in the Urozhany area.

In the Orikhiv direction, in addition to the unsuccessful attack near Novodanilivka, the Russians struck three anti-aircraft guns in the Vozdvizhivka area.

The situation at the front

As the General Staff reported, during the past day, June 17, the Defence Forces liquidated another 1,230 Russian occupiers.

Enemy losses since the start of the full-scale war exceeded 528,000 personnel. Also, 16 tanks and more were destroyed.