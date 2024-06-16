According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, the situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region, where the Russian occupiers have already carried out 18 attempted attacks.

What is known about the situation at the front

It is noted that in the Pokrovsk region, the Russian occupiers tried 18 times to break through the defense of the Armed Forces near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, and Umansky.

Nine attacks were repelled by units of the Defense Forces, and the same number are still ongoing. The situation is tense. Ukrainian soldiers are taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the Russian aggressor from advancing into the depths of our territory, - the summary of the General Staff emphasizes.

It is noted that in the Kharkiv region , the enemy is unsuccessfully attacking the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Vovchansk region.

During the past day, the occupiers lost more than 180 people killed and wounded in this area.

The Ukrainian military destroyed one BBM, two artillery systems and four cars.

Unsuccessful enemy attack attempts were recorded in the Liman area.

5 times the occupying army of the Russian Federation tried to attack in the area of Siversk.

What is known about the situation in the rest of the directions

Near Rozdolivka and Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack each.

Enemy activity continues in the Rozdolivka area - three more combat clashes continue.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, an enemy attack attempt was repulsed near Paraskoviyvka. The battle continues in the Krasnohorivka area.

According to the updated information, the losses of the Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to: 85 people killed and wounded, one BBM and three cars were destroyed, the General Staff emphasizes.

The enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in Vodyanyi and Urozhany districts.

The Russian occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to attack near Malaya Tokmachka and Robotyny in the Zaporizhzhia region.