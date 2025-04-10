The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

As of the morning of April 10, Russian losses in the war against Ukraine had reached 929,000 soldiers since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. 3,145 missiles had also been shot down.
Points of attention
- Russian losses in the war against Ukraine have reached 929,000 soldiers since the invasion began.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports significant destruction of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, aircraft, and other military equipment of the Russian army.
- Data shows the elimination of approximately 929,000 military personnel, along with the destruction of various equipment including tanks, aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles.
Current losses of the Russian army as of April 10
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/10/25 were approximately:
personnel - about 929,000 (+1,420) people were eliminated;
tanks - 10579 (+3) units;
armored combat vehicles - 22,033 (+12) units;
artillery systems - 25982 (+70) units;
MLRS - 1359 units;
air defense systems - 1127 units;
aircraft - 370 units;
helicopters - 335 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs - 32,078 (+105) units;
cruise missiles - 3145 units;
ships/boats - 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 43514 (+169) units;
special equipment - 3796 (+4) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-