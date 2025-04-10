The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

As of the morning of April 10, Russian losses in the war against Ukraine had reached 929,000 soldiers since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. 3,145 missiles had also been shot down.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/10/25 were approximately: