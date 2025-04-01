Situation at the front. The General Staff updated the losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to eliminate 1,540 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed 9 tanks, 37 armored combat vehicles, and 15 artillery systems of the enemy.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 1, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/01/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 916,770 (+1,540) people,

tanks — 10,505 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,856 (+37) units,

artillery systems — 25,552 (+15) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,462 (+46) units,

cruise missiles — 3123 (+2) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42,646 (+53) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 216 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The Russian army launched two missile and 99 air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements, engaged 3 missiles and dropped 169 anti-tank missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,200 attacks, 124 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,223 kamikaze drones for attacks.