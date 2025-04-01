Air defense forces destroy all missiles during new Russian attack

During the night of April 1, air defense forces were able to successfully shoot down two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles in the Zaporizhia direction. Neither of them reached their target.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 1

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders launched a new air attack at 9:00 PM on March 31.

The Russian army struck with two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft in the Zaporizhia direction.

Both missiles were shot down by air defense. Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the defenders of the Ukrainian sky. Share

What is important to understand is that the night of April 1 was the first in 2025 when Russia did not use a massive kamikaze drone attack.

Despite this, as is already known, the enemy continued to strike at Ukraine.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, said that from evening until morning, Russian invaders were attacking Nikopol.

The attacks damaged three private homes, infrastructure, and an administrative building.