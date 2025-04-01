Trump stood up for Ukraine and rejected Putin's cynical demand
Trump stood up for Ukraine and rejected Putin's cynical demand

Trump did not succumb to Putin's new blackmail
Source:  Public

American leader Donald Trump has categorically opposed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's idea of introducing interim administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN and a number of countries.

Points of attention

  • Putin's cynical demand for an interim administration in Ukraine was not approved by President Trump, who stands by Ukraine as a constitutional democracy.
  • Efforts are being made by the White House to bring official Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table, emphasizing diplomatic resolution over external interference in Ukraine's governance.

Trump did not succumb to Putin's new blackmail

A statement on this matter was made by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

She officially confirmed that Donald Trump's team is actively working on a complete ceasefire in Ukraine and on negotiations between the parties for a final and lasting settlement.

According to her, the White House is doing everything possible to bring official Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

"Yes, we know that Russia proposed an interim administration in Ukraine, but it was not approved by President Trump. Ukraine is a constitutional democracy, and its governance is determined by the Constitution and the Ukrainian people," Tammy Bruce emphasized.

As previously mentioned, on March 27, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed discussing the introduction of interim administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN and a number of countries in order to hold elections.

In principle, of course, it would be possible, under the auspices of the UN, the USA, with European countries, of course, with our partners and friends, to discuss the possibility of establishing interim administration in Ukraine. In order to hold democratic elections, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin cynically stated.

