American leader Donald Trump has categorically opposed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's idea of introducing interim administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN and a number of countries.

Trump did not succumb to Putin's new blackmail

A statement on this matter was made by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

She officially confirmed that Donald Trump's team is actively working on a complete ceasefire in Ukraine and on negotiations between the parties for a final and lasting settlement.

According to her, the White House is doing everything possible to bring official Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

"Yes, we know that Russia proposed an interim administration in Ukraine, but it was not approved by President Trump. Ukraine is a constitutional democracy, and its governance is determined by the Constitution and the Ukrainian people," Tammy Bruce emphasized. Share

As previously mentioned, on March 27, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed discussing the introduction of interim administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN and a number of countries in order to hold elections.