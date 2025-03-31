Trump is angry with Zelenskyy over the subsoil deal — what is known

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly wants to abandon a major mineral deal

Trump predicts big problems for Zelenskyy: what happened

Trump told reporters about this on March 30.

He's trying to walk away from the rare earths deal, and if he does, he's going to have problems, big, big problems. Donald Trump President of the United States

The US leader also mentioned Ukraine's desire to become a member of NATO.