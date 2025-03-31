Trump is angry with Zelenskyy over the subsoil deal — what is known
Trump is angry with Zelenskyy over the subsoil deal — what is known

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly wants to abandon a major mineral deal

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump alleges that Ukrainian President Zelensky wants to back out of a significant mineral deal, leading to tensions between the two leaders.
  • Trump warns Zelenskyy of 'big problems' if he withdraws from the rare earths deal, indicating potential consequences for Ukraine.

Trump predicts big problems for Zelenskyy: what happened

Trump told reporters about this on March 30.

He's trying to walk away from the rare earths deal, and if he does, he's going to have problems, big, big problems.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The US leader also mentioned Ukraine's desire to become a member of NATO.

"He wants to be a member of NATO, but he will never be a member of NATO. He understands that," Trump said.

