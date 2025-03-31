Trump is angry with Zelenskyy over the subsoil deal — what is known

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly wants to abandon a major mineral deal
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump alleges that Ukrainian President Zelensky wants to back out of a significant mineral deal, leading to tensions between the two leaders.
- Trump warns Zelenskyy of 'big problems' if he withdraws from the rare earths deal, indicating potential consequences for Ukraine.
Trump predicts big problems for Zelenskyy: what happened
Trump told reporters about this on March 30.
The US leader also mentioned Ukraine's desire to become a member of NATO.
"He wants to be a member of NATO, but he will never be a member of NATO. He understands that," Trump said.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-