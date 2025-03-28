Three prominent critics of US President Donald Trump are leaving Yale University: history professors Timothy Snyder and Marcy Shore, and philosophy professor Jason Stanley. The decisions come amid the new administration's attacks on higher education in the United States.

Snyder, Stanley, and Shore leave Yale

As the Yale Daily News notes, the professors are not only leaving the university — they have decided to leave the States altogether while Donald Trump and his team remain in power here.

According to the latest reports, Snyder, Stanley and Shore will move to positions at the University of Toronto and will teach at the Munk School.

Jason Stanley said he was forced to resign because of the political climate in the United States. He was also struck by how Columbia University was suffering from attacks from the White House.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump's team threatened to deport two students who participated in protests at Columbia University and withdrew $400 million allocated to fund research at the university.

Against the backdrop of such powerful pressure, the university was forced to agree to a number of demands from the Trump administration, including a review of its policy.

Marcy Shore officially confirmed that Munk's school had long been trying to recruit her and Snyder and that the couple had been seriously considering offers "for the past two years."

Recall that Timothy Snyder is a UNITED24 ambassador — he has publicly supported the Ukrainian people many times against the backdrop of the war waged by Russia.