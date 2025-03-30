"I'm very angry." Trump rebuked Putin over Zelensky
"I'm very angry." Trump rebuked Putin over Zelensky

Trump publicly threatened Russia
Source:  NBC News

US President Donald Trump has openly admitted that he is "very angry" and "furious" because he criticized the confidence in the leadership of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • Trump confirms readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russia if the country does not cooperate to end the war in Ukraine.
  • Potentially imposing secondary tariffs on Russian oil is on the table if Russia is believed to be responsible for the ongoing conflict.

According to the head of the White House, Putin knows that he is angry with him because of his statements about Volodymyr Zelensky.

Despite this, the US president once again reiterated that he has a “very good relationship” with the Russian dictator.

As Donald Trump noted, “anger dissipates quickly” if Putin does the right thing.

The American leader also officially confirmed that they plan to talk again this week.

Against this background, he once again reiterated that he was ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia if it did not want to end the war.

If we and Russia cannot agree to end the war, and if I believe that Russia is to blame for this — and that may not be the case, but if I believe that Russia is to blame for this, I will impose secondary tariffs on all oil coming from Russia.

Category
