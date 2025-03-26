Watch: Ukrainian F-16 pilot reveals combat features for the first time

On March 26, the Air Force released the first interview with a Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot, who talks about combat missions, tactics of use, and a powerful team that has successfully mastered Western technology and new approaches to its application.
Points of attention
- Get a unique perspective from a Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot on combat missions and tactics in this exclusive interview.
- Learn about the success rate of Ukrainian forces with Western technology, hitting targets with over 80% accuracy, including various types of missiles.
- Explore how Ukrainian intelligence forces adapt quickly to receive up-to-date data, ensuring effective strikes at tactical depth.
Almost every missile hits its target — Ukrainian F-16 pilot
The pilot, whose identity is not being disclosed at this time, says that almost every day, F-16 fighter pilots perform more than one or two flights to defeat the enemy behind the line of combat contact, on the territory of the Russian Federation, on the territory temporarily occupied by the Russians. Falcon pilots also perform flights to cover other combat brothers (MiG-29, Su-27, Su-24, Su-25).
The pilot notes that the effectiveness of using Western equipment by Ukrainian soldiers, both ground and air, is very high.
We can say that our intelligence forces adapt very quickly, we receive up-to-date data... Currently, we can only strike at tactical depth, but the effectiveness of these strikes is very high: if we want, our bomb will fly into someone's window.
