Watch: Ukrainian F-16 pilot reveals combat features for the first time

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian F-16
On March 26, the Air Force released the first interview with a Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot, who talks about combat missions, tactics of use, and a powerful team that has successfully mastered Western technology and new approaches to its application.

Almost every missile hits its target — Ukrainian F-16 pilot

The pilot, whose identity is not being disclosed at this time, says that almost every day, F-16 fighter pilots perform more than one or two flights to defeat the enemy behind the line of combat contact, on the territory of the Russian Federation, on the territory temporarily occupied by the Russians. Falcon pilots also perform flights to cover other combat brothers (MiG-29, Su-27, Su-24, Su-25).

The pilot notes that the effectiveness of using Western equipment by Ukrainian soldiers, both ground and air, is very high.

Almost every missile hits its target… More than 80% of the missiles we launch hit their target. They destroy both Shaheds and sea-based, air-based and land-based cruise missiles. We know the targets in advance, our intelligence works quite well, even despite the media spreading the rumor that we don’t receive intelligence data…

We can say that our intelligence forces adapt very quickly, we receive up-to-date data... Currently, we can only strike at tactical depth, but the effectiveness of these strikes is very high: if we want, our bomb will fly into someone's window.

