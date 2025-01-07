For the first time in history, a Ukrainian F-16 pilot shot down six Russian missiles in one sortie

Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot sets record by shooting down six cruise missiles in one sortie during massive Russian attack on Ukraine

The Air Force spoke about the record of the Ukrainian F-16 pilot

As reported by Colonel Yuriy Ignat, Head of the Public Relations Service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the record combat sortie took place during large-scale Russian shelling on December 13.

Then the enemy launched almost 200 drones, Kinzhal missiles, and over 90 other missiles.

The main task of F-16 fighters in such attacks is to intercept cruise missiles.

The F-16 pilot first used four air-to-air missiles, shooting down four cruise missiles. He then spotted another target and decided to use his aircraft cannon.

"It is extremely risky to shoot down cruise missiles with a cannon because of their high speed and the danger of detonation. But the pilot, using training received from American instructors, managed to destroy two missiles flying nearby with one shot," Ignat said. Share

This incident was the first in history when an F-16 pilot destroyed six cruise missiles in a single sortie, two of which were shot down with an aircraft cannon.

Yuriy Ignat emphasized that, despite the transfer of not the most modern F-16 modifications to Ukraine, Ukrainian pilots demonstrate exceptional skill, effectively using available equipment.

What is known about the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on December 13

What is important to understand is that the Russian army launched a new large-scale attack at 2:00 PM on December 12 — in total, it lasted until 10:00 AM on December 13.

The enemy once again resorted to a combined air attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types and attack drones

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected 287 enemy air attack vehicles during this period — 94 missiles and 193 UAVs.

Through joint efforts, air defense forces managed to shoot down:

80 Kh-101/Kh-55SM/Caliber/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

80 Shahed attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of unknown type.

105 enemy drones did not reach their targets due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces (lost in location), five returned to Russia, and another one returned to Belarus.

What is important to understand is that the Russian strike was mainly aimed at Ukraine's energy facilities.