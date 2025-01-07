Air defense forces shot down 28 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 28 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 28 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
On the night of January 7, Russia launched an attack on Ukrainian territory, launching 38 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 28 of them.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, from 19:30 on January 6 to 09:00 on January 7, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various models. The launches were carried out from the Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk directions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 28 Shahed attack drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down in the following areas:

  • Poltava,

  • Sumy,

  • Kharkiv,

  • Cherkasy,

  • Mykolaivska,

  • Kherson,

  • Kirovohrad.

No hits on objects were recorded.

As for the remaining 10 enemy drones, three of them returned towards Russia, another seven lost contact and their location is unknown.

A person died in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

As reported by the spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Anastasia Medvedeva, at 10 a.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Siversk with artillery, killing a 64-year-old man. His 61-year-old wife was wounded in the legs.

At 1:20 p.m. in Rivne, Pokrovsky District, the enemy attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone, in which another couple was located.

A woman and a man, aged 61 and 64, suffered mine and blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to a medical facility.

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the facts of war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), namely, violations of the laws and customs of war.

