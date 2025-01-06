Combat record. Ukrainian Navy hits 3 Russian air defense systems near Skadovsk

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed two Russian Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes and an Osa anti-aircraft missile complex deep behind enemy lines, near Skadovsk, Kherson region, using drones launched from unmanned naval boats.

Ukrainian Navy hits 3 Russian air defense systems in Kherson region

This was reported by journalist and serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Petro Shuklinov.

Judging by open data, they were destroyed by drones launched from unmanned naval boats. That is, a new model of aircraft carrier boat was added to the function of kamikaze boats and anti-ship boats. Share

Shuklinov noted that this “significantly changes the prospects for using drones against Russians in the occupied territories. And in general, the logic of waging war at sea and on land.”

I congratulate everyone involved in the development, implementation, and the special operation near Skadovsk. A low bow. Sincere admiration. Boundless respect. And we await official details.

The destruction of the Russian "Pantsir" and "Os" by units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine became known earlier that day.

Footage of combat operations against enemy targets has been published.

Southern Defense Forces destroy Russian Tor air defense system

In southern Ukraine, on October 5, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed dozens of weapons and equipment of the occupiers.

As reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, the enemy lost 28 units of weapons and military equipment in the past 24 hours.

Among them:

18 units of automobile and armored vehicles,

three UAVs,

four guns,

two electronic warfare stations.

16 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed 136\137 type

Two dugouts, four observation posts, and an ammunition storage site were hit.