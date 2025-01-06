Combat record. Ukrainian Navy hits 3 Russian air defense systems near Skadovsk

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed two Russian Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes and an Osa anti-aircraft missile complex deep behind enemy lines, near Skadovsk, Kherson region, using drones launched from unmanned naval boats.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Navy successfully destroyed two Russian Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes and an Osa anti-aircraft missile complex near Skadovsk, Kherson region, demonstrating their tactical expertise.
- The use of drones launched from unmanned naval boats has revolutionized warfare at sea and on land, providing the Ukrainian military with a strategic advantage.
- The destruction of Russian air defense systems highlights the Ukrainian Defense Forces' high technological capabilities and effectiveness in engaging enemy targets.
- The recent combat operations further emphasize the proficiency of the Ukrainian Navy in executing precise and targeted military actions, resulting in significant losses for the enemy forces.
- The destruction of a powerful anti-aircraft missile system Tor in southern Ukraine underscores the continuous success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in neutralizing enemy threats.
Ukrainian Navy hits 3 Russian air defense systems in Kherson region
This was reported by journalist and serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Petro Shuklinov.
Shuklinov noted that this “significantly changes the prospects for using drones against Russians in the occupied territories. And in general, the logic of waging war at sea and on land.”
I congratulate everyone involved in the development, implementation, and the special operation near Skadovsk. A low bow. Sincere admiration. Boundless respect. And we await official details.
The destruction of the Russian "Pantsir" and "Os" by units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine became known earlier that day.
Footage of combat operations against enemy targets has been published.
Southern Defense Forces destroy Russian Tor air defense system
In southern Ukraine, on October 5, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed dozens of weapons and equipment of the occupiers.
As reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, the enemy lost 28 units of weapons and military equipment in the past 24 hours.
Among them:
18 units of automobile and armored vehicles,
three UAVs,
four guns,
two electronic warfare stations.
16 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed 136\137 type
Two dugouts, four observation posts, and an ammunition storage site were hit.
It is noted that among the enemy's losses is a powerful anti-aircraft missile system "Tor", which is an all-weather autonomous mobile vehicle, has high cross-country ability and increased firepower. According to open sources, the cost of such a system is over 20 million dollars.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-