Watch: Unmanned systems forces shot down a Russian TOR-M2 air defense system in Zaporizhia region
Ukrainian military hit an enemy TOR-M2 air defense system in Zaporizhia region.

SBS shot down TOR-M2 of the Russian army

According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, the enemy weapon was hit by operators of the 412th "NEMESIS" regiment. This happened near the settlement of Zelenopol.

As a result of critical damage, the complex became unusable. The cost of the new SAM system is about $25 million — another serious loss for the Russian air defense system.

SBS operators clearly demonstrate how precise planning and modern technologies change the situation on the battlefield.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the “Terminator”

Fighters of the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aviation complexes of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian tank support combat vehicle "Terminator".

The 14th Separate Airborne Rifle Regiment reported this on Facebook.

Operators from the “Charlie” company of the 14th separate BPA regiment hunted a rather rare beast — the BMPT “Terminator”, the cost of which varies from 1.5 to 5 million dollars.

