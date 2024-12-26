Ukrainian military hit an enemy TOR-M2 air defense system in Zaporizhia region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military successfully targets and destroys a Russian TOR-M2 air defense system using advanced unmanned systems in the Zaporizhia region.
- The precise planning and high technology utilized by the Unmanned Systems Forces showcase the effectiveness of modern warfare tactics in neutralizing enemy weapons.
- The downing of the TOR-M2 air defense system results in substantial losses for the Russian army, highlighting the strength of the Ukrainian military in combat situations.
- Operators from the 412th 'NEMESIS' regiment demonstrate the strategic advantage gained through the use of unmanned systems in military operations.
- The destruction of the Russian tank support combat vehicle 'Terminator' by the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aviation complexes further underscores the success of Ukrainian forces in targeting high-value enemy assets.
SBS shot down TOR-M2 of the Russian army
According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, the enemy weapon was hit by operators of the 412th "NEMESIS" regiment. This happened near the settlement of Zelenopol.
SBS operators clearly demonstrate how precise planning and modern technologies change the situation on the battlefield.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the “Terminator”
Fighters of the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aviation complexes of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian tank support combat vehicle "Terminator".
The 14th Separate Airborne Rifle Regiment reported this on Facebook.