SBS shot down TOR-M2 of the Russian army

According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, the enemy weapon was hit by operators of the 412th "NEMESIS" regiment. This happened near the settlement of Zelenopol.

As a result of critical damage, the complex became unusable. The cost of the new SAM system is about $25 million — another serious loss for the Russian air defense system. Share

SBS operators clearly demonstrate how precise planning and modern technologies change the situation on the battlefield.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the “Terminator”

Fighters of the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aviation complexes of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian tank support combat vehicle "Terminator".

The 14th Separate Airborne Rifle Regiment reported this on Facebook.