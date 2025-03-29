Vance is confident in the effectiveness of the "energy truce" amid Russia's attacks on Ukrainian gas production

US Vice President J.D. Vance assured that the energy truce between Russia and Ukraine has come into effect. However, this week the Russians struck at gas production infrastructure, despite previous agreements
Points of attention
- US Vice President J.D. Vance affirms the effectiveness of the energy truce between Russia and Ukraine amidst Russian attacks on Ukrainian gas production infrastructure.
- Despite ongoing negotiations for a peaceful settlement, Russian attacks on gas infrastructure continue to pose a threat to the ceasefire between the two nations.
- The recent Russian drone strike on Ukrainian gas production facilities in Poltava resulted in significant material damage, affecting public buildings and nearby enterprises.
Vance believes in an “energy truce” between Ukraine and Russia
He made this statement during a briefing at the Pitufik space base in Greenland.
When asked whether the US had agreed to the conditions voiced by the Kremlin to achieve peace in the Black Sea, including the possible lifting of sanctions on Russian banks, Vance emphasized that there are many fakes circulating in the information space.
Vance also noted that this war began under President Joe Biden's administration, resulting in significant loss of life and destruction. At the same time, he believes that thanks to President Trump's efforts, the United States has an opportunity to achieve a peaceful settlement.
The President will fight for this every day, and of course we will keep you updated as we continue to make progress. If you look at what we have talked about, it is clear that we have a ceasefire on energy infrastructure. We have a ceasefire on trade in the Black Sea, which I think is almost complete. Once we achieve that, we will work on the next phase of the ceasefire.
However, Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy and gas facilities.
"So, on the night of March 27-28, Russia launched a drone strike on the Poltava community of Ukraine, targeting the warehouses of the Ukrainian Gas Production Company," said Volodymyr Kohut, the acting head of the Poltava OVA.
According to him, these premises stored spare parts, repair tools, and other equipment necessary for the restoration of energy wells from oil and gas production.
He also noted that public buildings were also damaged as a result of the explosions: roofs were torn off in some buildings, windows were broken, and facades were damaged.
