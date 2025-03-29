Vance is confident in the effectiveness of the "energy truce" amid Russia's attacks on Ukrainian gas production

US Vice President J.D. Vance assured that the energy truce between Russia and Ukraine has come into effect. However, this week the Russians struck at gas production infrastructure, despite previous agreements

He made this statement during a briefing at the Pitufik space base in Greenland.

When asked whether the US had agreed to the conditions voiced by the Kremlin to achieve peace in the Black Sea, including the possible lifting of sanctions on Russian banks, Vance emphasized that there are many fakes circulating in the information space.

Some of them are not entirely clear on what this is all about. But the President (Trump - ed.) has said, and I think he's right, that we feel very good about what's happening. We trust, but we verify - we make sure that what we see from one side is being done by the other side, and vice versa. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

Vance also noted that this war began under President Joe Biden's administration, resulting in significant loss of life and destruction. At the same time, he believes that thanks to President Trump's efforts, the United States has an opportunity to achieve a peaceful settlement.

The President will fight for this every day, and of course we will keep you updated as we continue to make progress. If you look at what we have talked about, it is clear that we have a ceasefire on energy infrastructure. We have a ceasefire on trade in the Black Sea, which I think is almost complete. Once we achieve that, we will work on the next phase of the ceasefire.

However, Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy and gas facilities.

"So, on the night of March 27-28, Russia launched a drone strike on the Poltava community of Ukraine, targeting the warehouses of the Ukrainian Gas Production Company," said Volodymyr Kohut, the acting head of the Poltava OVA.

According to him, these premises stored spare parts, repair tools, and other equipment necessary for the restoration of energy wells from oil and gas production.

There were warehouses of the Ukrgazvydobuvannya enterprise, where materials and spare parts for drilling rigs and other components for oil and gas processing were stored. The attack was carried out by 13 Shahed drones, which flew in a swarm to one point. Some of them were shot down by air defense forces, but the debris fell on the territory. Damage was suffered not only by the facilities of Ukrgazvydobuvannya, but also by other enterprises located nearby - from the blast wave and debris. Share

He also noted that public buildings were also damaged as a result of the explosions: roofs were torn off in some buildings, windows were broken, and facades were damaged.