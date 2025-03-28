"Not enough invested in Greenland". Vance lashed out at Denmark with accusations

On March 28, US Vice President J.D. Vance visited Greenland, where, among other things, he expressed hope that the people of the island would decide to become independent from Denmark.
Vance blamed Denmark for Greenland's troubles
The American vice president accused Copenhagen of insufficient investment in Greenland's security.
He also emphasized that US allies are lagging behind in necessary military spending, while China and Russia are increasingly interested in Greenland.
According to him, Washington believes that the island will choose independence from Denmark, and then the States "will negotiate with the people of Greenland".
"We don't think military force will ever be necessary... We think the people of Greenland are rational and good, we think we can come to an agreement," he added, emphasizing that the US could make the island much safer.
