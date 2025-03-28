"Not enough invested in Greenland". Vance lashed out at Denmark with accusations

On March 28, US Vice President J.D. Vance visited Greenland, where, among other things, he expressed hope that the people of the island would decide to become independent from Denmark.

Vance blamed Denmark for Greenland's troubles

The American vice president accused Copenhagen of insufficient investment in Greenland's security.

Our message to Denmark is very simple: you have not done a good job with the people of Greenland. You have not invested enough... This has to change. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

He also emphasized that US allies are lagging behind in necessary military spending, while China and Russia are increasingly interested in Greenland.

And Denmark is not able to allocate the resources needed to maintain this base, to maintain our troops, and, in my opinion, to protect the people of Greenland from many very aggressive invasions by Russia, China, and other countries. Share

According to him, Washington believes that the island will choose independence from Denmark, and then the States "will negotiate with the people of Greenland".