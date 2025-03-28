"Not enough invested in Greenland". Vance lashed out at Denmark with accusations
"Not enough invested in Greenland". Vance lashed out at Denmark with accusations

Vance
Source:  The Guardian

On March 28, US Vice President J.D. Vance visited Greenland, where, among other things, he expressed hope that the people of the island would decide to become independent from Denmark.

  • The US Vice President, J.D. Vance, criticizes Denmark for insufficient investment in Greenland's security.
  • Vance's accusations highlight the allies' backwardness in military spending compared to China and Russia.
  • The US expresses hopes for Greenland's independence and emphasizes the need for Denmark to increase investment in the region.

Vance blamed Denmark for Greenland's troubles

The American vice president accused Copenhagen of insufficient investment in Greenland's security.

Our message to Denmark is very simple: you have not done a good job with the people of Greenland. You have not invested enough... This has to change.

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance

Vice President of the United States

He also emphasized that US allies are lagging behind in necessary military spending, while China and Russia are increasingly interested in Greenland.

And Denmark is not able to allocate the resources needed to maintain this base, to maintain our troops, and, in my opinion, to protect the people of Greenland from many very aggressive invasions by Russia, China, and other countries.

According to him, Washington believes that the island will choose independence from Denmark, and then the States "will negotiate with the people of Greenland".

"We don't think military force will ever be necessary... We think the people of Greenland are rational and good, we think we can come to an agreement," he added, emphasizing that the US could make the island much safer.

