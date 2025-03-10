Trump promises to invest billions of dollars in Greenland's economy — when exactly

On March 10, US President Donald Trump addressed the people of Greenland, promising to make them rich if the country joins the United States.

Trump promised to make Greenlanders rich

He wrote about this on his page on the social network Truth Social.

As I made clear in my joint address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future. We will continue to ensure your security, as we did during World War II. Donald Trump President of the United States

He also emphasized that the United States is ready to invest billions of dollars in creating new jobs to improve the economic situation of the people of Greenland.

We are ready to invest billions of dollars to create new jobs and make you rich—and, if you so choose, we invite you to become part of the greatest nation anywhere in the world, the United States of America.

As of January 29, a public opinion poll in Greenland showed that 85% of Greenlanders do not support the idea of establishing US control over their territory.