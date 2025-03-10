Trump promises to invest billions of dollars in Greenland's economy — when exactly
Trump promises to invest billions of dollars in Greenland's economy — when exactly

Trump
Source:  online.ua

On March 10, US President Donald Trump addressed the people of Greenland, promising to make them rich if the country joins the United States.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump has pledged to inject billions of dollars into creating jobs in Greenland, aiming to make Greenlanders rich if the country joins the United States.
  • Despite Trump's promise, 85% of Greenlanders oppose the idea of US control over their territory, as revealed in a recent public opinion poll.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Trump's seriousness about buying Greenland, highlighting it as a priority for the President.

Trump promised to make Greenlanders rich

He wrote about this on his page on the social network Truth Social.

As I made clear in my joint address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future. We will continue to ensure your security, as we did during World War II.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He also emphasized that the United States is ready to invest billions of dollars in creating new jobs to improve the economic situation of the people of Greenland.

We are ready to invest billions of dollars to create new jobs and make you rich—and, if you so choose, we invite you to become part of the greatest nation anywhere in the world, the United States of America.

As of January 29, a public opinion poll in Greenland showed that 85% of Greenlanders do not support the idea of establishing US control over their territory.

Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Donald Trump is serious about buying Greenland, which is "his priority." The Danish Foreign Ministry said that the country is not interested in selling the island.

