"We are not for sale!". Greenland responds to Trump's accusations
Greenland
Source:  online.ua

Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede has responded to US President Donald Trump's statements regarding the acquisition of the island, stating that the future of Greenland will be decided by the Greenlanders themselves.

Points of attention

  • Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede asserts that Greenland's future will be determined by its citizens, rejecting Trump's proposal to acquire the island.
  • Most Greenlanders oppose joining the United States and emphasize their identity and independence as Greenlanders.
  • Greenland reaffirms that the island belongs to the Greenlanders, not to other countries or leaders, emphasizing their right to self-determination.

Greenlanders will decide their own future — Egede

This is stated in Egede's corresponding post on Facebook.

Greenland is ours. We do not want to be Americans or Danes; we are Greenlanders. The Americans and their leader must understand this. We are not for sale and we cannot be taken. We will decide our future ourselves in Greenland.

Mute Egede

Mute Egede

Prime Minister of Greenland

As a reminder, on March 4, US President Donald Trump confirmed his interest in acquiring Greenland, outlining a picture of prosperity and security for the "incredible people" of the island, which is currently an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Opinion polls show that most Greenlanders oppose joining the United States, although many support the idea of independence from Denmark.

Even before the start of his second presidential term, Trump said he hoped to make Greenland part of the United States, although Denmark says the island is not for sale.

