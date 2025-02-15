Denmark named the cheapest way to save Ukraine
Denmark named the cheapest way to save Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stressed that full NATO membership is the most effective tool for protecting Ukraine from Russia. In her opinion, the war would never have started if Ukraine had been part of the bloc.

  • Mette Frederiksen calls for Ukraine to be admitted to the Alliance, despite opposition from individual members of the bloc.
  • If this does not happen, then Ukraine needs an equivalent alternative.

Frederiksen calls for Ukraine to join NATO

The politician voiced her position during the Munich Security Conference.

She does not hide the fact that some of Ukraine's partners are categorically against Ukraine's membership in the Alliance, but she does not share their opinion.

"NATO membership is the best thing that can be given to Ukraine. If Ukraine had been a member of NATO, the war in Ukraine would never have started. This is the easiest way to help protect the country," Frederiksen said.

Given the fact that some "major allies" do not support this decision, there should be a clear understanding of what can be offered to Ukraine in return.

According to the politician, this should be "as reliable as NATO membership."

"I repeat once again that NATO membership is the easiest and cheapest way. But also the economy, security guarantees. Ukrainians need certain weapons to achieve their goals on the battlefield," the Danish Prime Minister added.

