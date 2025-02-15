Denmark named the cheapest way to save Ukraine

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stressed that full NATO membership is the most effective tool for protecting Ukraine from Russia. In her opinion, the war would never have started if Ukraine had been part of the bloc.
- Mette Frederiksen calls for Ukraine to be admitted to the Alliance, despite opposition from individual members of the bloc.
- If this does not happen, then Ukraine needs an equivalent alternative.
Frederiksen calls for Ukraine to join NATO
The politician voiced her position during the Munich Security Conference.
She does not hide the fact that some of Ukraine's partners are categorically against Ukraine's membership in the Alliance, but she does not share their opinion.
Given the fact that some "major allies" do not support this decision, there should be a clear understanding of what can be offered to Ukraine in return.
According to the politician, this should be "as reliable as NATO membership."
