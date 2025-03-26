"We have to get Greenland". Trump explained the importance of the island to the US

The US wants Greenland to become part of its territory. This is supposedly necessary to ensure international security.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump considers Greenland essential for international security and is advocating for its incorporation into the United States.
- Despite Trump's confidence in acquiring Greenland, the local population does not show a desire to become American citizens, posing a significant challenge to the annexation plan.
- Trump's plan to annex Greenland raises concerns and opposition both locally and internationally, with the possibility of using force for annexation being a contentious issue.
Trump is confident he will get Greenland
He told reporters about this.
At the same time, Trump admitted that, in his opinion, the inhabitants of Greenland are unlikely to aspire to become American citizens. But they need to be "convinced."
.@POTUS: "We need Greenland for international safety and security. We need it. We have to have it." pic.twitter.com/Y57qq2YVxX— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 26, 2025
Without it (Greenland — ed.), it is impossible to properly defend most of this land, not just the United States. So we have to get it, and I think we will get it.
Recall, US President Donald Trump has stated several times that he wants Greenland to become part of the US because it is "necessary for international security."
At the same time, the residents of Greenland openly opposed such plans of the American leader.
