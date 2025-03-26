"We have to get Greenland". Trump explained the importance of the island to the US
"We have to get Greenland". Trump explained the importance of the island to the US

Trump
Source:  online.ua

The US wants Greenland to become part of its territory. This is supposedly necessary to ensure international security.

  • US President Donald Trump considers Greenland essential for international security and is advocating for its incorporation into the United States.
  • Despite Trump's confidence in acquiring Greenland, the local population does not show a desire to become American citizens, posing a significant challenge to the annexation plan.
  • Trump's plan to annex Greenland raises concerns and opposition both locally and internationally, with the possibility of using force for annexation being a contentious issue.

Trump is confident he will get Greenland

He told reporters about this.

We need Greenland for international security. We need it. We must get it. It is an island that we need from a defensive and even offensive perspective, especially in the current situation in the world.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

At the same time, Trump admitted that, in his opinion, the inhabitants of Greenland are unlikely to aspire to become American citizens. But they need to be "convinced."

Without it (Greenland — ed.), it is impossible to properly defend most of this land, not just the United States. So we have to get it, and I think we will get it.

Recall, US President Donald Trump has stated several times that he wants Greenland to become part of the US because it is "necessary for international security."

In particular, he even allowed the annexation of the island during a conversation with reporters at the White House. Trump also did not rule out that the United States could use force to annex Greenland.

At the same time, the residents of Greenland openly opposed such plans of the American leader.

