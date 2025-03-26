Scandal with the Trump's administration at Signal — new details of the "secret" meeting have emerged

The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg has published new messages from a secret chat room of American officials. They concerned US plans to attack Yemen.

The Atlantic has provided new details about the scandalous Signal chat

According to screenshots shown by the publication, just half an hour before the start of the American operation on March 15, correspondence began in a secret chat room of top US officials in Signal, where Goldberg was mistakenly added.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth wrote about the Americans' detailed plans for the F-18 fighter jets, the MQ-9 drones, and the use of Tomahawk missiles. Share

In particular, the US Secretary of Defense wrote that the fighter jets were to take off at 12:15 Eastern Time (6:15 PM Kyiv Time), and the strike drones were planned to be launched at 1:45 PM (7:45 PM Kyiv Time).

The Atlantic writes that if such information fell into the hands of enemies or an unwary person, the Houthis would have had the opportunity to prepare for an attack, and the consequences for American pilots could be "catastrophic."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump believes that this situation is just a "mistake." The White House and CIA Director John Ratcliffe insist that no classified information was disclosed in the chat.

Screenshot from Signal

As a reminder, a few days ago it became known that US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz accidentally added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to a chat room of top national security officials. In this chat room, the officials were discussing their plans to strike Houthi targets in Yemen.

After the incident, White House press secretary Carolyn Leavitt assured that American military plans were allegedly not discussed in this chat.