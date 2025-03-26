Scandal over "distorted" Trump portrait in Colorado gains momentum — details
Category
World
Publication date

Scandal over "distorted" Trump portrait in Colorado gains momentum — details

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  AP News

A portrait of Donald Trump that hangs alongside other presidential portraits at the Colorado State Capitol will be removed after the current president said it was "intentionally distorted."

Points of attention

  • The portrait of Donald Trump in the Colorado State Capitol is set to be removed due to allegations of intentional distortion, with Republicans raising funds for a new portrait.
  • The Colorado Legislature's Executive Committee, comprising both Democrats and Republicans, signed a letter calling for the removal of Trump's portrait.
  • Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundin demanded Trump's portrait be replaced with one depicting his 'modern likeness,' leading to a fundraising effort by Colorado Republicans.

Republicans raise money for new Trump portrait in Colorado

In a statement, House Democrats said the oil painting would be removed at the request of Republican leaders in the Legislature.

Colorado Republicans raised more than $10,000 through a GoFundMe account to commission an oil painting that was unveiled in 2019.

Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundin, a Republican, said he demanded that Trump's portrait be removed and replaced with one that "depicts his modern likeness."

"If the Republican Party wants to spend time and money on what portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, that's their business," Democrats said.

Portraits of Obama and Trump at the Colorado State Capitol

The portrait was installed alongside other paintings of US presidents. Before the installation, near the place designated for Trump, the prankster placed a photo of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On March 23, on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised a portrait of former President Barack Obama placed next to his image.

Nobody likes a bad photo or picture of themselves, but the photo in Colorado, in the state Capitol, displayed by the governor along with all the other presidents, was intentionally distorted to a level that even I have probably never seen before.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The legislature's executive committee, which includes leadership from both Democrats and Republicans, signed a letter calling for the removal of Trump's portrait.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Deliberately distorted. Trump angered by his portrait in Colorado
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It may take time." Trump assessed Russia's latest actions
Trump commented on Putin's actions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Declassify immediately. Trump made an emergency decision regarding Russia
The White House
Trump wants everyone to know the results of the investigation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?