Scandal over "distorted" Trump portrait in Colorado gains momentum — details

A portrait of Donald Trump that hangs alongside other presidential portraits at the Colorado State Capitol will be removed after the current president said it was "intentionally distorted."
Points of attention
- The portrait of Donald Trump in the Colorado State Capitol is set to be removed due to allegations of intentional distortion, with Republicans raising funds for a new portrait.
- The Colorado Legislature's Executive Committee, comprising both Democrats and Republicans, signed a letter calling for the removal of Trump's portrait.
- Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundin demanded Trump's portrait be replaced with one depicting his 'modern likeness,' leading to a fundraising effort by Colorado Republicans.
Republicans raise money for new Trump portrait in Colorado
In a statement, House Democrats said the oil painting would be removed at the request of Republican leaders in the Legislature.
Colorado Republicans raised more than $10,000 through a GoFundMe account to commission an oil painting that was unveiled in 2019.
Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundin, a Republican, said he demanded that Trump's portrait be removed and replaced with one that "depicts his modern likeness."
The portrait was installed alongside other paintings of US presidents. Before the installation, near the place designated for Trump, the prankster placed a photo of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On March 23, on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised a portrait of former President Barack Obama placed next to his image.
The legislature's executive committee, which includes leadership from both Democrats and Republicans, signed a letter calling for the removal of Trump's portrait.
