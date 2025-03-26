Scandal over "distorted" Trump portrait in Colorado gains momentum — details

A portrait of Donald Trump that hangs alongside other presidential portraits at the Colorado State Capitol will be removed after the current president said it was "intentionally distorted."

Republicans raise money for new Trump portrait in Colorado

In a statement, House Democrats said the oil painting would be removed at the request of Republican leaders in the Legislature.

Colorado Republicans raised more than $10,000 through a GoFundMe account to commission an oil painting that was unveiled in 2019.

Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundin, a Republican, said he demanded that Trump's portrait be removed and replaced with one that "depicts his modern likeness."

"If the Republican Party wants to spend time and money on what portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, that's their business," Democrats said. Share

Portraits of Obama and Trump at the Colorado State Capitol

The portrait was installed alongside other paintings of US presidents. Before the installation, near the place designated for Trump, the prankster placed a photo of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On March 23, on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised a portrait of former President Barack Obama placed next to his image.

Nobody likes a bad photo or picture of themselves, but the photo in Colorado, in the state Capitol, displayed by the governor along with all the other presidents, was intentionally distorted to a level that even I have probably never seen before. Donald Trump President of the United States

The legislature's executive committee, which includes leadership from both Democrats and Republicans, signed a letter calling for the removal of Trump's portrait.