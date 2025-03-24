Deliberately distorted. Trump angered by his portrait in Colorado
Deliberately distorted. Trump angered by his portrait in Colorado

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has harshly criticized his portrait, by artist Sarah Boardman, placed in the Colorado State Capitol.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump harshly criticizes his portrait in the Colorado State Capitol, labeling it as one of the worst and intentionally distorted.
  • The US President takes to social media platform Truth Social to express his dismay and push for the removal of the portrait, citing numerous complaints from the people of Colorado.
  • Trump questions the artistic talent of Sarah Boardman, the artist behind the portrait, suggesting that she may have lost her skill with age.

Trump outraged over his portrait

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social. At the same time, the US leader suggested that his portrait was intentionally distorted.

No one likes bad photos or paintings of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the state capitol, placed by the governor, along with all the other presidents, has been purposefully distorted to a level that even I have probably never seen before.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He added that the portrait of President Obama, created by the same artist, "looks great," while calling his own image "really the worst." Criticizing the work, Trump noted that Sarah Boardman "probably lost her talent with age."

Portrait of Trump

Anyway, I'd rather have no portrait than have this one, and a lot of people in Colorado have been calling and writing to complain. They're really pissed about it!

He noted that he had appealed "on behalf of these people" to the governor of the state, Jared Polis (calling him a left-wing radical who is "extremely weak in fighting crime"), with a request to remove the aforementioned portrait.

Jared should be ashamed! — Trump also wrote.

