"We're on the right track". Trump says he had a "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump said on March 19 that he had concluded a "very good" conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the parties discussed issues raised during Trump and Putin's conversation on Tuesday.
Trump says he had a "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
The American leader wrote about this on his own social network Truth Social.
He noted that a significant part of the communication concerned his telephone conversation with the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
Trump emphasized that the talks were aimed at harmonizing the positions of Russia and Ukraine "in terms of their requests and needs." In this regard, the US President emphasized: "We are on the right track."
He noted that he would ask US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Volz to provide an accurate description of the points discussed.
The presidents of the United States and Ukraine spoke by phone on March 19. Their conversation took place the day after the US President discussed issues related to establishing peace in Ukraine with Russian leader Putin.
