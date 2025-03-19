"We're on the right track". Trump says he had a "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
Category
Politics
Publication date

"We're on the right track". Trump says he had a "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump said on March 19 that he had concluded a "very good" conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the parties discussed issues raised during Trump and Putin's conversation on Tuesday.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump had a constructive conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, focusing on harmonizing the positions of Russia and Ukraine.
  • The leaders discussed issues that arose during Trump's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to address the requests and needs of both countries.
  • Trump emphasized that the talks were productive and indicated that they are 'on the right track' towards finding common ground between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump says he had a "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy

The American leader wrote about this on his own social network Truth Social.

I just finished a very good phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky. It lasted about an hour.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He noted that a significant part of the communication concerned his telephone conversation with the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Screenshot of Trump's post

Trump emphasized that the talks were aimed at harmonizing the positions of Russia and Ukraine "in terms of their requests and needs." In this regard, the US President emphasized: "We are on the right track."

He noted that he would ask US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Volz to provide an accurate description of the points discussed.

This statement will be published in the near future, the head of the White House noted.

The presidents of the United States and Ukraine spoke by phone on March 19. Their conversation took place the day after the US President discussed issues related to establishing peace in Ukraine with Russian leader Putin.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An old trick. What's wrong with the Trump-Putin talks?
Trump and Putin may not have disclosed all their agreements
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump — the date is known
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy is preparing for new negotiations with Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump predicts a complete ceasefire
Witkoff

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?