"We're on the right track". Trump says he had a "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump said on March 19 that he had concluded a "very good" conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the parties discussed issues raised during Trump and Putin's conversation on Tuesday.

Trump says he had a "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy

The American leader wrote about this on his own social network Truth Social.

I just finished a very good phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky. It lasted about an hour. Donald Trump President of the United States

He noted that a significant part of the communication concerned his telephone conversation with the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Screenshot of Trump's post

Trump emphasized that the talks were aimed at harmonizing the positions of Russia and Ukraine "in terms of their requests and needs." In this regard, the US President emphasized: "We are on the right track."

He noted that he would ask US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Volz to provide an accurate description of the points discussed.

This statement will be published in the near future, the head of the White House noted. Share

The presidents of the United States and Ukraine spoke by phone on March 19. Their conversation took place the day after the US President discussed issues related to establishing peace in Ukraine with Russian leader Putin.