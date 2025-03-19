Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump — the date is known
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump — the date is known

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy is preparing for new negotiations with Trump
Читати українською

As officially confirmed by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he will hold telephone talks with US President Donald Trump on March 19. What is important to understand is that their conversation will take place the day after the White House chief of staff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke about ending the war.

Points of attention

  • The upcoming talks between Zelenskyy and Trump may play a crucial role in determining the future of the conflict and diplomatic efforts.
  • Stay updated on the developments as Zelenskyy and Trump aim to address the escalating situation and seek potential resolutions.

Zelenskyy is preparing for new negotiations with Trump

The head of state made a statement on this matter during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubbs in Helsinki.

Today I will have contact with President Trump. We will discuss with him today, I think, the details of the next steps. We had a really good meeting of our teams in Jeddah, and I think everything went well, except for Russia, which, well, is always unhappy when something goes well.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he intends to discuss "the details of the next steps" with his American counterpart.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to hear from Donald Trump the details of his negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that Russia attacked Ukrainian energy at night, despite the fact that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin allegedly ordered a 30-day cessation of shelling.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron and Scholz turn to Ukraine after Putin's new cynical demand
Macron and Scholz rejected Putin's next ultimatum
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US blocks efforts to counter Russian sabotage — insider data
Trump continues to change the political course of the United States
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An old trick. What's wrong with the Trump-Putin talks?
Trump and Putin may not have disclosed all their agreements

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?