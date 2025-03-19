As officially confirmed by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he will hold telephone talks with US President Donald Trump on March 19. What is important to understand is that their conversation will take place the day after the White House chief of staff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke about ending the war.
Zelenskyy is preparing for new negotiations with Trump
The head of state made a statement on this matter during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubbs in Helsinki.
According to the head of state, he intends to discuss "the details of the next steps" with his American counterpart.
Against this background, the Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that Russia attacked Ukrainian energy at night, despite the fact that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin allegedly ordered a 30-day cessation of shelling.
