As officially confirmed by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he will hold telephone talks with US President Donald Trump on March 19. What is important to understand is that their conversation will take place the day after the White House chief of staff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke about ending the war.

Zelenskyy is preparing for new negotiations with Trump

The head of state made a statement on this matter during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubbs in Helsinki.

Today I will have contact with President Trump. We will discuss with him today, I think, the details of the next steps. We had a really good meeting of our teams in Jeddah, and I think everything went well, except for Russia, which, well, is always unhappy when something goes well. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he intends to discuss "the details of the next steps" with his American counterpart.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to hear from Donald Trump the details of his negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.