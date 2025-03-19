Several U.S. national security agencies have halted activities aimed at countering Russian sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks, Reuters has learned, as President Donald Trump's team eases pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The disruption includes the suspension of regular meetings with European national security officials and the NSC's formal coordination among American agencies like the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.
- In February, the FBI halted its efforts to counter foreign interference in American elections, sending employees to leave, while the Department of Justice disbanded a group involved in seizing Russian oligarchs' assets.
Trump continues to change the political course of the United States
As journalists learned, back in 2024, former US President Joe Biden instructed his national security team to create working groups to monitor and deter Russian sabotage.
However, after Donald Trump returned to the White House, a significant part of the work was simply blocked by the new US presidential administration.
According to the latest data, in February the FBI ceased efforts to counter interference in the American elections by foreign adversaries, including the Russian Federation.
Moreover, it is indicated that the bureau's management sent employees who worked on this issue at the Ministry of Homeland Security on leave.
The Ministry of Justice also disbanded the group that was involved in seizing the assets of Russian oligarchs.
