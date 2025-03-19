US blocks efforts to counter Russian sabotage — insider data

Several U.S. national security agencies have halted activities aimed at countering Russian sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks, Reuters has learned, as President Donald Trump's team eases pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.

As journalists learned, back in 2024, former US President Joe Biden instructed his national security team to create working groups to monitor and deter Russian sabotage.

However, after Donald Trump returned to the White House, a significant part of the work was simply blocked by the new US presidential administration.

Regular meetings of the National Security Council with European national security officials became unscheduled, and the NSC also ceased formal coordination of efforts between American agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department. Share

According to the latest data, in February the FBI ceased efforts to counter interference in the American elections by foreign adversaries, including the Russian Federation.

Moreover, it is indicated that the bureau's management sent employees who worked on this issue at the Ministry of Homeland Security on leave.

The Ministry of Justice also disbanded the group that was involved in seizing the assets of Russian oligarchs.