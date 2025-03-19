US blocks efforts to counter Russian sabotage — insider data
Category
World
Publication date

US blocks efforts to counter Russian sabotage — insider data

Trump continues to change the political course of the United States
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Several U.S. national security agencies have halted activities aimed at countering Russian sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks, Reuters has learned, as President Donald Trump's team eases pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The disruption includes the suspension of regular meetings with European national security officials and the NSC's formal coordination among American agencies like the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.
  • In February, the FBI halted its efforts to counter foreign interference in American elections, sending employees to leave, while the Department of Justice disbanded a group involved in seizing Russian oligarchs' assets.

Trump continues to change the political course of the United States

As journalists learned, back in 2024, former US President Joe Biden instructed his national security team to create working groups to monitor and deter Russian sabotage.

However, after Donald Trump returned to the White House, a significant part of the work was simply blocked by the new US presidential administration.

Regular meetings of the National Security Council with European national security officials became unscheduled, and the NSC also ceased formal coordination of efforts between American agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department.

According to the latest data, in February the FBI ceased efforts to counter interference in the American elections by foreign adversaries, including the Russian Federation.

Moreover, it is indicated that the bureau's management sent employees who worked on this issue at the Ministry of Homeland Security on leave.

The Ministry of Justice also disbanded the group that was involved in seizing the assets of Russian oligarchs.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ceasefire. Trump announces new round of peace talks
Trump's team is preparing a new round of negotiations
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron and Scholz turn to Ukraine after Putin's new cynical demand
Macron and Scholz rejected Putin's next ultimatum
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The time has come. 6 countries called on the EU to take immediate action for Ukraine's membership
Ukraine's allies push EU for quick decisions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?