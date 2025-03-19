Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump predicts a complete ceasefire
Source:  Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is confident that "in a few weeks" it will be possible to achieve a "complete ceasefire" in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump's special envoy is confident in achieving a complete ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine in a few weeks.
  • Sanctions against Russia may be eased following a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, according to Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff.
  • A new round of talks for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine is scheduled for March 23 in Jeddah, indicating progress towards a ceasefire.

Trump predicts a complete ceasefire — when exactly?

He said this on March 19 on Bloomberg.

Commenting on the conversation between the American president and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Witkoff said that they "agreed on a path to certain terms of a ceasefire today," as well as a path to "a full ceasefire, which will be discussed in the coming days."

In his opinion, in "a couple of weeks" it will be possible to reach a "complete ceasefire."

I think we'll get there in a couple of weeks. So, a lot of good news. Now it's up to the technical groups to dot all the i's, and everyone is interested in that process.

Sanctions against the Russian Federation may be eased. However, this can only happen after a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, Witkoff believes.

The easing of anti-Russian sanctions will take place after a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, Trump's envoy said.

As a reminder, Witkoff stated that a new round of talks on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine will be held in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Sunday, March 23.

