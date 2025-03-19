US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is confident that "in a few weeks" it will be possible to achieve a "complete ceasefire" in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Trump predicts a complete ceasefire — when exactly?
He said this on March 19 on Bloomberg.
Commenting on the conversation between the American president and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Witkoff said that they "agreed on a path to certain terms of a ceasefire today," as well as a path to "a full ceasefire, which will be discussed in the coming days."
In his opinion, in "a couple of weeks" it will be possible to reach a "complete ceasefire."
Sanctions against the Russian Federation may be eased. However, this can only happen after a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, Witkoff believes.
Easing of anti-Russian sanctions will follow agreement on ceasefire in Ukraine.
As a reminder, Witkoff stated that a new round of talks on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine will be held in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Sunday, March 23.
