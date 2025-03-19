New tensions between Ukraine, the USA and Russia. What Zelensky decided
Category
Politics
Publication date

New tensions between Ukraine, the USA and Russia. What Zelensky decided

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky is already forming a delegation for future peace talks
Читати українською

Ceasefire talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 23. Against this backdrop, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Ukrainian side will be represented by military, energy, and port and civil infrastructure specialists.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian side aims for a peaceful settlement, focusing on infrastructure, energy, and shipping safety discussions at the upcoming meeting.
  • Zelensky emphasizes the readiness of the Ukrainian team to engage in negotiations and work towards peace amid ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities by Russia.

Zelensky is already forming a delegation for future peace talks

According to the Ukrainian leader, regarding the next meeting, he is not yet ready to reveal all the details.

But the next meeting in Saudi Arabia — I mean, if we talk about a partial ceasefire. For example, regarding infrastructure, energy, etc. And shipping safety will also be discussed. That is, it will be a technical team that understands this.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State officially confirmed that this time the Ukrainian delegation will include military personnel, energy specialists, as well as people who are well-versed in port and other civilian infrastructure.

This is a technical level, not quite the diplomatic meeting that has already taken place. Although I do not rule it out, — emphasized Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the president, the Ukrainian team is already ready to participate in the negotiations and is working daily, as Russia continues to shell Ukrainian cities.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin acknowledged the imposition of over 28,000 sanctions against Russia
Putin acknowledged the impact of Western sanctions on the Russian economy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An old trick. What's wrong with the Trump-Putin talks?
Trump and Putin may not have disclosed all their agreements
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump — the date is known
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy is preparing for new negotiations with Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?