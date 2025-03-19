New tensions between Ukraine, the USA and Russia. What Zelensky decided

Ceasefire talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 23. Against this backdrop, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Ukrainian side will be represented by military, energy, and port and civil infrastructure specialists.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian side aims for a peaceful settlement, focusing on infrastructure, energy, and shipping safety discussions at the upcoming meeting.
- Zelensky emphasizes the readiness of the Ukrainian team to engage in negotiations and work towards peace amid ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities by Russia.
Zelensky is already forming a delegation for future peace talks
According to the Ukrainian leader, regarding the next meeting, he is not yet ready to reveal all the details.
The Head of State officially confirmed that this time the Ukrainian delegation will include military personnel, energy specialists, as well as people who are well-versed in port and other civilian infrastructure.
According to the president, the Ukrainian team is already ready to participate in the negotiations and is working daily, as Russia continues to shell Ukrainian cities.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-