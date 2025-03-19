New tensions between Ukraine, the USA and Russia. What Zelensky decided

Ceasefire talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 23. Against this backdrop, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Ukrainian side will be represented by military, energy, and port and civil infrastructure specialists.

Zelensky is already forming a delegation for future peace talks

According to the Ukrainian leader, regarding the next meeting, he is not yet ready to reveal all the details.

But the next meeting in Saudi Arabia — I mean, if we talk about a partial ceasefire. For example, regarding infrastructure, energy, etc. And shipping safety will also be discussed. That is, it will be a technical team that understands this. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State officially confirmed that this time the Ukrainian delegation will include military personnel, energy specialists, as well as people who are well-versed in port and other civilian infrastructure.

This is a technical level, not quite the diplomatic meeting that has already taken place. Although I do not rule it out, — emphasized Volodymyr Zelensky. Share

According to the president, the Ukrainian team is already ready to participate in the negotiations and is working daily, as Russia continues to shell Ukrainian cities.