Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has publicly complained that the aggressor country Russia has been the target of the most sanctions in the world. However, he failed to mention that most of them were imposed because of the war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for 11 years.

Putin acknowledged the impact of Western sanctions on the Russian economy

According to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, as of today, 28,595 sanctions have been imposed against Russian companies and individuals.

Putin also added that sanctions are not temporary, one-off measures, but a mechanism for systemic, strategic pressure on Russia.

And no matter what the situation is, no matter what the system of international relations, our competitors will always have a desire to restrain our country, to weaken its economic and technological capabilities, the Russian dictator said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. Share

However, he did not mention that sanctions against Russia were imposed because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin also began to claim that some Western companies were allegedly planning to return to Russia.

Against this background, he instructed the Russian government to develop a procedure for the return of Western business with a "guarantee of fair dealing."