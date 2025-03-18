Putin acknowledged the imposition of over 28,000 sanctions against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

Putin acknowledged the imposition of over 28,000 sanctions against Russia

Putin acknowledged the impact of Western sanctions on the Russian economy
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has publicly complained that the aggressor country Russia has been the target of the most sanctions in the world. However, he failed to mention that most of them were imposed because of the war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for 11 years.

Points of attention

  • Putin hints at the return of some Western businesses to Russia, signaling a potential shift in international business dynamics.
  • The Russian government is tasked with developing a fair procedure for the return of Western businesses, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Putin acknowledged the impact of Western sanctions on the Russian economy

According to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, as of today, 28,595 sanctions have been imposed against Russian companies and individuals.

Putin also added that sanctions are not temporary, one-off measures, but a mechanism for systemic, strategic pressure on Russia.

And no matter what the situation is, no matter what the system of international relations, our competitors will always have a desire to restrain our country, to weaken its economic and technological capabilities, the Russian dictator said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

However, he did not mention that sanctions against Russia were imposed because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin also began to claim that some Western companies were allegedly planning to return to Russia.

Against this background, he instructed the Russian government to develop a procedure for the return of Western business with a "guarantee of fair dealing."

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tougher than sanctions: What's wrong with Trump's mineral deal
Trump wants to take advantage of Ukraine's vulnerability
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has assessed the likelihood of lifting sanctions against Russia
The US has assessed the likelihood of lifting sanctions against Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary again refuses to vote for EU sanctions against Russia — what are the prospects
anti-Russian sanctions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?