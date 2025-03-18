Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has publicly complained that the aggressor country Russia has been the target of the most sanctions in the world. However, he failed to mention that most of them were imposed because of the war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for 11 years.
Points of attention
- Putin hints at the return of some Western businesses to Russia, signaling a potential shift in international business dynamics.
- The Russian government is tasked with developing a fair procedure for the return of Western businesses, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Putin acknowledged the impact of Western sanctions on the Russian economy
According to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, as of today, 28,595 sanctions have been imposed against Russian companies and individuals.
Putin also added that sanctions are not temporary, one-off measures, but a mechanism for systemic, strategic pressure on Russia.
However, he did not mention that sanctions against Russia were imposed because of its invasion of Ukraine.
Putin also began to claim that some Western companies were allegedly planning to return to Russia.
Against this background, he instructed the Russian government to develop a procedure for the return of Western business with a "guarantee of fair dealing."
