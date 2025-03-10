Hungary again refuses to vote for EU sanctions against Russia — what are the prospects

Hungary again did not agree to extend part of the European Union sanctions against Russia (individual sanctions), which expire on March 15, during a meeting of EU ambassadors (Coreper II) in Brussels on March 10.
Points of attention
- Hungary's refusal to vote for EU sanctions against Russia is causing concern among diplomats from EU countries.
- The individual EU sanctions related to Ukraine's territorial integrity may cease to apply if unanimity is not achieved by all member states by March 15, 2025.
- All other 26 EU member states support the continuation of the sanctions, with Hungary being the sole dissenting voice.
Hungary again blocks EU anti-Russian sanctions
This was reported by several diplomats from European Union countries, familiar with the results of the negotiations, on condition of anonymity.
Following the results of the meeting of EU ambassadors, diplomats said that Hungary refuses to vote for sanctions against Russia, the extension of which requires unanimous approval by all EU states by March 15 inclusive.
Discussions on individual sanctions are ongoing, and no agreement has been reached yet, one of the diplomats said.
It is worth clarifying that EU ambassadors must decide on the extension of sanctions related to the "territorial integrity regime of Ukraine", which are actually in effect until March 15, 2025 and concern more than 2,400 individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation involved in undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.
Another diplomat added that Hungary is currently the only state that does not agree to the continuation of this sanctions regime: all other 26 EU members support it.
Another EU diplomat said that "if the sanctions are not extended by March 15, they will cease to apply."
The next meeting of EU ambassadors (Coreper II), which will discuss the issue of extending sanctions against Russia, will be held in Brussels on March 12.
The next meeting after that, at which individual sanctions against Russians may be extended, is scheduled for Friday morning, March 15.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-