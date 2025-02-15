Ukraine's EU accession. Hungary blocks the start of negotiations
Hungary again hinders Ukraine on the European stage
Source:  RMF 24

As journalists managed to learn, the team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban blocked the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union, "Fundamentals", which concerns the rule of law.

Points of attention

  • Warsaw has already presented the conditions for opening the cluster, which it must send to Ukraine.
  • The Hungarian authorities are demanding another plan from Kyiv to protect national minorities.

A European diplomat told reporters about the current situation, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to the latter, on February 14, Poland officially presented a document with the conditions for opening the "Fundamentals" cluster, which they plan to send to Ukraine soon.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the preparation and adoption of two roadmaps.

One of them should concern the plan of reforms in the area of rule of law, and the other — public administration reform. The text of the letter received broad support from EU countries, with the exception of one delegation, and unanimity is required for its sending.

A journalist insider reported that only the team of pro-Russian politician Viktor Orban opposed the adoption of this letter.

Against this background, the Hungarian authorities began to demand that Kyiv also present a plan to protect national minorities.

An anonymous source warns that this could lead to a blockage of the opening of the first cluster of talks in April.

