NATO accession. Can Ukraine make concessions?
NATO accession. Can Ukraine make concessions?

Ukraine will not make concessions on NATO accession
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stressed that Ukraine still considers joining NATO the only most effective security guarantee for itself, therefore it is not going to abandon its course.

  • Sibiga recalled that the course for Ukraine's accession to NATO is enshrined in the Constitution.
  • Putin has intimidated NATO members in the past by threatening to occupy Ukraine.

Ukraine will not make concessions on NATO accession

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy once again reiterated that Kyiv's position on the desire to join NATO is firm, the course for joining NATO has long been enshrined in the Constitution.

In addition, one cannot ignore the fact that the overwhelming majority of Ukrainian society supports Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

The only effective guarantee for Ukraine is NATO membership. Moreover, Ukraine's membership is a guarantee of NATO's own security. In addition, Ukraine's full membership is, pardon my cynicism, also the cheapest option for NATO to ensure European security.

The Ukrainian diplomat reminded us that we have already gone through "alternative options."

First of all, we are talking about the total failure of the Budapest Memorandum.

Moreover, everyone has already realized that the creation of any "gray zones" only leads to further escalation.

Therefore, Ukraine's membership in NATO is an unshakable priority and the only effective guarantee of security for our state, — Andriy Sybiga emphasized.

Putin intimidated NATO members

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine revealed the details of a conversation with a foreign colleague who attended the summit in Bucharest back in 2008.

What is important to understand is that it was then that a decision could have been made to provide Ukraine and Georgia with a Membership Action Plan.

According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin then directly threatened European leaders that he would occupy Ukraine if such a decision was made.

As we know, the Alliance then showed weakness and historical shortsightedness. And what did we see then? Russia occupied Georgia, then occupied and annexed Crimea, and now we have a full-scale war. Those mistakes cannot be repeated. Strong decisions are needed that will create strategic guarantees of transatlantic security. And this is Ukraine's membership in NATO.

