The deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine. What is currently being secretly discussed in the West

Ukraine's allies are already actively discussing the idea of deploying NATO troops in the demilitarized zone in the event of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow, but this has not yet been publicly disclosed.
Points of attention
- The West believes that the presence of NATO troops could deter Putin from a new invasion.
- Former Estonian leader Kaia Kallas is convinced that Ukraine can win if it receives enough help.
- Risks to Europe's security have increased due to Russia's continued hybrid attacks.
NATO wants to help preserve peace in Ukraine
Kyiv's Western allies believe that the presence of some NATO troops along Ukraine's front lines will deter Russian dictator Putin from attempting another invasion.
Former head of the OSCE observer mission, Alexander Hug, warned that no ceasefire is perfect, which means that there will be violations this time too.
According to him, the main issue is what the agreement provides in terms of sanctions and measures to correct the situation.
The West believes that Ukraine can defeat Russia
This hope is still held by the former leader of Estonia, and now the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas.
She believes that Ukraine can still win if it is given all the necessary assistance.
The politician also recalled that the risks to Europe's security have now increased rapidly, as the scale of hybrid attacks from Russia is only increasing.
She also stressed that it is crucial not to forget the lessons of the past and to ensure "the sustainability of any future agreement."
