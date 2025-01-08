The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine is ready to take a vacant seat in the European Union and NATO if Hungary decides to vacate it in favor of membership in the CIS and the CSTO.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Hungary's manipulative statements

Ukrainian diplomats have responded to accusations from the Hungarian authorities that the decision of official Kyiv not to extend the transit agreement with the aggressor country Russia from 2025 allegedly had a negative impact on prices for consumers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that the European Commission recently stated that Ukraine's prematurely announced decision did not have a negative impact on the energy security of EU countries and on consumer prices on the European market.

The sole cause of problems in Europe's energy market has always been Russia. For decades, the Kremlin has used energy as a weapon, blackmailing European governments and undermining energy security. With the start of full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Russia has become an existential threat to stability and peace on the European continent, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Share

According to Ukrainian diplomats, EU members are working together to diversify supply sources and increase energy independence.

Ukraine has put all the dots over the i

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs draws attention to the fact that only 2 out of 27 European Union countries have failed to take care of their population, and now they are looking for the "culprits" — we are talking about Hungary and Slovakia.

What is important to understand is that, contrary to common sense, they are doing everything possible to maintain their dependence on the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

Moreover, it is the teams of Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico that are preventing access to the European energy market from the United States and other partners.