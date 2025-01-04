"Childish insults". Hungary first reacted to Poland's tough decision
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó compared Warsaw's decision not to invite the Hungarian ambassador to events before the start of Poland's presidency of the European Union to "childish insults."

Points of attention

  • Poland's decision did not go unnoticed by official Budapest.
  • The scandal surrounding Marcin Romanowski is growing due to possible misuse of funds at the Polish Justice Foundation.

The conflict in Hungary and Poland is escalating

As mentioned earlier, official Warsaw did not invite the Hungarian ambassador to the event marking the start of Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU.

This decision was made because Budapest granted asylum to Marcin Romanowski, a deputy from the former ruling Polish party Law and Justice, who is a subject of the investigation.

"After the situation with Romanowski, Minister (foreign affairs) Sikorski decided that the Hungarian ambassador is not a welcome guest in the theater today," said Polish Deputy Minister for European Affairs Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka.

Hungarian government speaker Zoltan Kovacs decided to comment on this situation.

"Pathetic and childish are the only words I can use to describe this decision," the spokesman quoted Peter Szijjártó as saying.

The scandal surrounding Romanovsky — what's important to know

Last summer, the Polish National Security Agency (NSA) detained former Deputy Minister of Justice Marcin Romanowski, who worked for the previous Polish government, in Warsaw.

It is worth noting that he was the Deputy Minister of Justice of Poland from 2019 to 2023, as well as the authorized representative of the then Minister of Justice, Zbigniew Ziobro, for the Justice Foundation since 2018.

The Polish Sejm has approved lifting Romanowski's immunity in connection with the investigation into the Justice Foundation scandal. The National Prosecutor's Office wants to bring 11 charges in the case.

This concerns possible abuse of funds in the Justice Fund, a special fund for supporting victims of crime, subordinate to the Polish Ministry of Justice.

