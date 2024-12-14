Hungary went against the US for the sake of Russian gas
Hungary is not going to give up Russian gas
Source:  Telex

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto officially confirmed that his country has already found a "legal and financial solution" to circumvent US sanctions against Russia's Gazprombank and continue to pay for gas from the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • Hungary found a way to outwit the US to continue buying Russian gas.
  • Putin signed a decree on payments for Russian gas, which allows other payment options.

On December 13, the odious Hungarian diplomat held talks with Bulgarian officials.

According to the latter, they managed to reach an agreement that ensures Hungary's energy supply remains stable.

Now both the President of Bulgaria and the Minister of Energy have confirmed that we can count on Bulgaria to continue to be a reliable and predictable transit partner.

It is worth noting that Viktor Orban's henchman does not want to disclose the details of the deal yet.

What is important to understand is that until now, official Budapest has paid for the transit of Russian gas to Bulgaria through Gazprombank.

However, this became impossible due to US sanctions, which were imposed on November 21, 2024.

Putin expanded the method of payment for Russian gas

On December 5, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing the number of payment options for Russian gas.

He did this after the US imposed a powerful sanctions strike on Gazprombank.

What is important to understand is that the new document amends the previous decree of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation and determines that payments for Russian gas are now not tied to Gazprombank until the sanctions against it are lifted.

The decree effectively allows for payments for Russian gas through mutual debt write-offs. Until now, Russia had required such payments to be made in rubles to circumvent restrictions on working with dollars and euros.

It is quite possible that Western sanctions will be imposed against other banks through which some EU countries will pay for gas from Russia.

