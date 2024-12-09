The European Union is preparing tough sanctions against the Georgian authorities

Ambassador of the EU to Georgia Pavlo Gerchynsky said that what has been happening in the country for the past 12 days is "absolutely incompatible with the relations that the European Union had with Georgia."

The EU is preparing tough sanctions against the anti-democratic government of Georgia

Gerchynsky emphasized that "all measures" regarding the Georgian authorities are being discussed in Brussels.

All measures are on the table. For many years, relations with the European Union were privileged in Georgia. We offered Georgia an association agreement, a free trade agreement, and an agreement on visa-free travel. In the end, Georgia was granted the status of a candidate for membership. Pavlo Herchynsky Ambassador of the EU to Georgia

The European diplomat also commented on the issue of possible sanctions against Georgia. But he noted that this requires unanimity in this decision from the 27 EU member states.

I know that work is underway on the preparation of sanctions. Achieving unanimity depends on all 27 capitals. I think, I hope, that it is difficult for any EU capital to ignore the level of violence, the level of brutality. Let's see if the sanctions will be submitted on Monday, the preparatory work is really underway. Share

Dispersal of protests in Georgia: what is known

Late in the evening of December 7, "unclemen" attacked the film crew of the opposition TV Pirveli — journalist Maka Chikhladze and her cameraman Giorgi Shetsyruli.

Also, "aunties" near the office of the "For Change" coalition beat party member Koba Khabazi, and also physically abused another party member.

It became known about the beating of the actor Georgy Maharadze.

In addition, it is reported that more than 56 journalists were injured to varying degrees during the protests in Tbilisi. One of the harsh episodes is the attack on Guram Rohav, a journalist of the opposition television channel Formula TV. Share

Low-level media reports about the inhumane treatment of detained rally participants by the police and the illegal actions of the forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia during the dispersal of the protest.