Large-scale protests against the authorities continue in Georgia — what is happening

Thousands of protests against the anti-European integration decisions of the Georgian authorities are taking place on December 9 in Tbilisi. The rallies take place in different parts of the city, and in the evening all their participants will gather in the center, near the parliament.

Large-scale protests continue in Georgia

On the night of December 9, the Tbilisi City Hall took down a protest decoration with portraits of victims of the actions of the Georgian police from the Christmas tree in front of the Parliament of Georgia.

On the morning of December 9, many small actions are held in Tbilisi in different areas of the city. After seven in the evening, the participants of the marches and pickets will unite on Rustaveli avenue, in front of the parliament building, for a big rally.

Participants of protest actions in Tbilisi are again receiving calls from unknown persons with threats of physical violence.

They said they would bring them home with broken bones, said Ilia Glonti, one of the founders of the Daitove band. Share

"They called me and asked — where are you? Then they started insulting me and said that they would definitely find me and beat me, then they hung the pipe," said Vano Gomurashvili from the Coalition for Change.

This is not the first time when unknown persons call and threaten the participants of pro-European rallies.

A protest is taking place near the Special Investigative Service. Those who gathered brought with them a human-sized doll as a symbol of beaten protestors and journalists. Demonstrators hung the poster "A city full of violence" on the wall.

This beaten man represents each of us, because no one knows who will be next, — declared one of the picketers. Share

A protest action by representatives of the creative sphere is also taking place in Tbilisi. After the march through the city, the rally was held near the city hall. The participants shout: "The police are everywhere — there is no justice!".

Georgian authorities were afraid of pyrotechnics amid protests

In addition to the ban on wearing masks at protests, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" is going to introduce a ban on the import of pyrotechnics into the country.

The government quickly submitted to the parliament a draft law on strengthening the rules for the import and trade of pyrotechnics.

Yes, the permit for the import, production and sale of pyrotechnics will be issued by the Civil Security Agency under the Ministry of Internal Affairs. By February 1, the government should develop a technical regulation on trade in pyrotechnics. The rules and conditions for issuing a permit/license will also be approved.

The proposed price of a trade license is symbolic — 200 GEL, but fines for violations start at 2,000 GEL. Imprisonment for violation is possible — from 2 to 5 years. Share

At the same time, pyrotechnics will be added to the list of items prohibited at events, along with firearms and explosives.