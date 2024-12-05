The Prime Minister of Georgia reacted to Ukraine's sanctions against pro-Russian politicians

Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze reacted to Ukraine's introduction of sanctions against him and other Georgian officials for dispersing protests. Kobakhidze, in particular, called this step a sign of the "difficult situation of the Ukrainian authorities".

As reported by the Georgian mass media, Iraklii Kobakhidze emphasized that the decision to introduce sanctions against Georgian officials was made "under external influence."

He believes that in this way "some forces" are trying to complicate the situation for the new US administration in the context of the Georgian region. According to him, the deterioration of relations between the authorities of Ukraine and Georgia is part of this plan.

Despite the introduction of sanctions, the prime minister noted that the Georgian government continues to adhere to the "regime of unilateral friendship with Ukraine." He emphasized that Georgia values relations with the Ukrainian people.

Whatever decision the Ukrainian authorities make, we remain loyal to this country and its people. We stand in solidarity with this country and its people, Kobakhidze said. Share

At the same time, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili thanked Volodymyr Zelenskyi for this step and emphasized the threat posed by Russia to the Black Sea region.

I could not say it better. thank you Volodymyr !Russia is trying to get back the control over the Black Sea ! https://t.co/08SOC5y3Am — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) December 5, 2024

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, signed a decree imposing sanctions against the pro-Russian government of Georgia. In particular, we are talking about ex-prime minister Bidzin Ivanishvili and his henchmen.

Just signed a decree that gives effect to the NSDC's decision on sanctions. These are sanctions against that part of the government now in Georgia, which is surrendering Georgia to Putin. This is what happens in international affairs: if you do not react in time or if you react unprincipledly, then decades are lost and countries are deprived of their freedom. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The sanctioned list includes:

Bidzina Ivanishvili — ex-prime minister of Georgia;

Grigol Liluashvili is a member of the Parliament of Georgia;

Kakhaber Kaladze is a Georgian politician and ex-football player of Kyiv "Dinamo", defender of the Italian club "Milan" and the national team of Georgia. Mayor of Tbilisi since November 13, 2017;

Mikhail Chinchaladze — Chairman of the Court of Appeals of Georgia;

Mamuka Mdinaradze — executive secretary of the Georgian Dream party;

Vakhtang Homelauri is a Georgian politician who previously served as the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Georgia since September 2019;

Otar Partskhaladze is the former Prosecutor General of Georgia, who is under US sanctions;

Irakliy Rukhadze is the owner of the "Imedi" television company;

Levan Murusidze is a judge and member of the Supreme Council of Justice of Georgia;

Viktor Japaridze — Member of Parliament from "Georgian Dream";

Dimitri Samkharadze — Member of Parliament from "Georgian Dream"

Giorgi Khaindrava is a former minister;

Iraklii Kobakhidze is a Georgian pro-Russian politician, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia from November 18, 2016 to June 21, 2019, Prime Minister of Georgia since February 8, 2024, Member of Parliament since 2016, leader of the Georgian Dream party since January 11, 2021;

Also under the restrictions of Ukraine: Giorgi Kobakhidze, Zviad Shalamberidze, Shalva Tadumadze, Thea Tsulukiani, Irakliy Karseladze, Kakha Bekauri.