Ukraine imposed sanctions against the Georgian authorities for dispersing protests

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, signed a decree imposing sanctions against the pro-Russian government of Georgia. In particular, we are talking about ex-prime minister Bidzin Ivanishvili and his henchmen.
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, signed a decree imposing sanctions against the pro-Russian authorities of Georgia, in particular against ex-Prime Minister Bidzin Ivanishvili and his henchmen.
- The effect of sanctions is important in international affairs to preserve freedom and prevent the loss of decades for a country.
- Ukraine calls on its partners, in particular Europe and America, to act fundamentally in similar situations.
- In addition to Ukraine, the Baltic countries, such as Lithuania, also imposed sanctions against representatives of the Georgian authorities in connection with the crackdown on protests.
- Persons under sanctions were banned from entering Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
Zelensky signed a decree on sanctions against the Georgian authorities
Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that it is important that the partners also now talk about their position, honestly state what is happening.
The Baltic countries also imposed sanctions against the Georgian authorities due to the crackdown on protests
Lithuania imposed sanctions against representatives of the Georgian authorities for dispersing protests. 11 people were included in the sanctions list.
Sanctions were introduced against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling party "Georgian Dream", as well as the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Vakhtang Homelauri.
The leadership of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs was included in the sanctions list:
Shalva Bedoidze, first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;
Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Yoseb Chelidze;
Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Oleksandr Darakhvelidze;
Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Heorhiy Buthuzi;
head of the department for special assignments Zviad Kharazishvili (is under US sanctions);
Deputy Head of the Department for Special Assignments Mileri Lagazouri (is under US sanctions);
Mirza Kezevadze, deputy head of the department for special assignments;
director of the patrol police department Vazha Siradze;
Director of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Teimuraz Kupatadze.
These persons were banned from entering Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-