Thousands of people in Tbilisi and Batumi protest against the actions of the Georgian government

In Georgia, large-scale anti-government protests continue for the seventh day in a row. On the evening of December 4, thousands of people who disagree with the actions of the authorities gathered for a protest in Tbilisi and Batumi.
Georgia is engulfed in protests
Seventh day of protests — participants of an anti-government rally gather near the Parliament of Georgia. Rustaveli Avenue is closed.
Earlier in Tbilisi, searches began in the offices of opposition parties, one of the leaders of the opposition, Nik Gvaramii, was detained. He was transferred to the detention center in the city of Marneuli (Kvemo Kartli region, 30 km from Tbilisi).
The media reports on searches of citizens near Rustaveli and Freedom Square metro stations in Tbilisi. There are detainees.
According to tradition, special forces lined up on Tbilisi's Freedom Square. Currently, the action in the Parliament of Georgia is taking place without incident.
Opposition leaders say that the struggle must continue, even if they will be detained for eating. One of the leaders of "Unity-National Movement" Giorgiy Vashadze calls for general disobedience.
Oppositionist Alek Elisashvili was detained. Details are not reported.
Demonstrators brought an inflatable zebra to the rally in the Parliament of Georgia — this is a reference to billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, known for his love of exotic animals.
Georgians are also massively protesting against the government's actions in Batumi.
Detentions of oppositionists began in Georgia
The pro-Russian government of Georgia began harshly detaining opposition leaders. Thus, on December 4, the police detained in Tbilisi the founder of the TV company "Mtavari" and the opposition party "Akhali", the leader of the "Coalition for Change" Niko Gvaramia.
Opponents of the Georgian authorities report searches in the offices of opposition parties. In particular, law enforcement officers entered the offices of "Unity-National Movement" and "Coalition for Change".
The founder of the Mtavari TV company and the opposition party Ahali, the leader of the Coalition for Change, Nick Gvaramii, was detained by the police near the office of his allies — the parties "Bitter More Freedom" and "Droa" — after representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted a search there.
