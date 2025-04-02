Russian invaders killed two civilians in Donetsk region
Russian invaders killed two civilians in Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russians continue to kill civilians
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 14 times, resulting in the deaths of two people and the wounding of two more.

Points of attention

  • Multiple areas including Pokrovsky district, Kramatorsk district, and Bakhmut district were affected by the attacks, causing damages to residential buildings and infrastructures.
  • Despite the ruthless attacks, the resilience is shown through the continuous evacuation efforts as 140 people, including 28 children, were evacuated in the past 24 hours.

Russians continue to kill civilians

The head of the Donetsk Regional Administrative Organization, Vadym Filashkin, shared details of the situation in the region.

According to him, in the Pokrovsky district, Krasny Liman of the Myrnograd community, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, and Bilytske came under new attacks by the Russian occupiers.

Photo: VadymFilashkin

Two people were killed, another was injured, and dozens of houses and dormitories were damaged.

In addition, it is noted that in the Kramatorsk district in Lyman, Illinivka, Druzhkivka, and Kostyantynivka, Russian soldiers damaged residential buildings, power lines, and a gas pipeline.

Photo: VadymFilashkin

Filashkin also added that another person was injured in Illinivka.

In the Bakhmut district, Siversk and Serebryanka were affected — the enemy damaged 18 houses.

Photo: VadymFilashkin

At the same time, despite the constant attacks, the evacuation of civilians continues. In the past 24 hours, 140 people have been evacuated from the front line, including 28 children.

