Russian invaders killed two civilians in Donetsk region

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 14 times, resulting in the deaths of two people and the wounding of two more.
Points of attention
- Multiple areas including Pokrovsky district, Kramatorsk district, and Bakhmut district were affected by the attacks, causing damages to residential buildings and infrastructures.
- Despite the ruthless attacks, the resilience is shown through the continuous evacuation efforts as 140 people, including 28 children, were evacuated in the past 24 hours.
Russians continue to kill civilians
The head of the Donetsk Regional Administrative Organization, Vadym Filashkin, shared details of the situation in the region.
According to him, in the Pokrovsky district, Krasny Liman of the Myrnograd community, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, and Bilytske came under new attacks by the Russian occupiers.
In addition, it is noted that in the Kramatorsk district in Lyman, Illinivka, Druzhkivka, and Kostyantynivka, Russian soldiers damaged residential buildings, power lines, and a gas pipeline.
Filashkin also added that another person was injured in Illinivka.
In the Bakhmut district, Siversk and Serebryanka were affected — the enemy damaged 18 houses.
