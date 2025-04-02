Ukrainian soldiers eliminated more than 1,400 Russian invaders

The situation on the front remains tense. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that a total of 176 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian army over the past 24 hours.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 2, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/02/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 918,180 (+1,410) people,

tanks — 10,515 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,880 (+24) units,

artillery systems — 25,576 (+24) units,

MLRS — 1347 (+0) units,

air defense means — 1123 (+0) units,

aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

helicopters — 335 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31505 (+43),

cruise missiles — 3123 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42687 (+41) units,

special equipment — 3787 (+0)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russians carried out 101 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, in particular, they dropped 171 KAB.

Moreover, the enemy carried out about 5,500 attacks, 120 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 1,844 kamikaze drones for attacks.