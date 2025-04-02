Air defense forces neutralized 61 drones during new Russian attack

During the night of April 2, 2025, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 74 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
Points of attention
- Despite the aggression, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully shot down 41 Shahed attack UAVs and safely handled 20 enemy drones-simulators without negative consequences.
- Join hands in solidarity to uphold the Ukrainian sky against enemy attacks and march towards victory with the defenders of the sky.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 2 — what is known
What is important to understand is that a new air attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:00 PM on April 1.
The Russian army attacked from the following directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.
The following forces were involved in the destruction of enemy targets: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 20 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
The Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odessa regions came under new enemy attacks.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-