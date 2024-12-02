In Georgia, educational institutions joined the anti-government protests

In Tbilisi and several cities of Georgia, as a sign of protest against the actions of the authorities, which refused the European integration of the country, the educational process was interrupted in a number of educational institutions.

Pupils and students are protesting in Georgia: what is known

Professors and teachers joined the student protests. The participants of the action are protesting against the decision of the Georgian government to stop the negotiation process with the European Union until the end of 2028.

Yes, the educational process at the Tbilisi school named after Komarov and school named after Saint Elijah the Righteous, most teachers and students support the protest. Education does not take place at the Newton Free School either.

Students are protesting in Georgia

Our main value is the freedom and future of our students, that is why we join all the right protest initiatives, — the joint statement of the schools says.

They do not study at the Green School, whose administration issued a statement that the decision to temporarily interrupt the educational process was caused by the desire to protect the "fundamental principle — the right to expression."

In Tbilisi, one of the largest actions takes place at school No. 52: there schoolchildren stand in the yard with posters on which quotes from the works of Georgian writers are written.

Students of Georgian University also left the audience. Young people are gathering near the first building of TSU, where they plan to demand from the management of the state university to stop the educational process, and also call on students to join the protests.

The protest continues in the regions — a number of schools in Zugdidi, Kutaisi, Poti, Nigvziani village of Lanchkhut district, Akhaltsikhe, Chokhatauri. Joint protests of university students and teachers are taking place in Tbilisi and Batumi.

According to the newspaper, the Minister of Education of Georgia Oleksandr Tsuladze demands that public schools and universities immediately resume the educational process. And he threatens private educational institutions with deprivation of accreditation.

In addition, in the Ministry of Education itself, about 200 employees signed a statement of protest that the government's decision contradicts Article 78 of the Constitution of Georgia.

Mass protests in Georgia as of December 2

On the morning of December 2, Zurab Japaridze, one of the leaders of the opposition party "Coalition of Changes", was detained in Tbilisi, as well as several journalists. At the same time, the Prime Minister of Georgia thanked the security forces for dispersing the protests.

In Tbilisi, 224 people were detained during four days of protests against the suspension of negotiations on Georgia's accession to the EU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Courts considered the cases of 74 detainees, imposed fines and administrative arrests on 72.