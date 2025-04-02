When Russia may launch a new large-scale offensive — warning from the 3rd Special Forces Brigade

According to preliminary data, the Russian army will launch a new large-scale offensive on the territory of Ukraine in April 2025. The statement on this occasion was made by the commander of the 1st assault battalion of the Third Separate Assault Brigade (3rd Assault Brigade), Vladimir Fokin.

What is Russia up to?

According to Vladimir Fokin, he and his comrades are currently doing everything possible to prepare for a larger offensive by the Russian army in their area of responsibility.

Against this background, the Third Assault Brigade focused on improving the engineering arrangement of its positions, and intensified the training of personnel and other calculations of their forces and assets.

We definitely have information that the Russian Federation is actually preparing an offensive in advance for April. There are units that are currently in the rear areas. In our direction, it is approximately two or three divisions. They have reserves, they are normally staffed with personnel and have been at the training grounds for over a month and are undergoing training for their future actions. Vladimir Fokin Commander of the 1st Assault Battalion, 3rd Rifle Brigade

What is important to understand is that recently, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russia is "preparing reserves for another attempted breakthrough at the front in May."